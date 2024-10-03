Lake League Tag team verse Wagga
Thursday 19th September, Lake Cargelligo Central School’s young secondary league tag team played in Wagga.
Scores are as follows.
Game 1: Tumut 0-8 Lake
Game 2: West Wyalong 0-18 Lake
Quarter Final
Game 3: Gundagai an 8 all draw.
Unfortunately the first team to score in the game was the team that progressed, so we missed out. The team played extremely well with Shayla Ruby and Matilda receiving best and fairest points. Dashanti kicked really well, with a conversion 30m out on the sideline. These students should be very proud of themselves. Thanks also to Mrs Fisher for her continued coaching efforts.
Well done everyone.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Lake League Tag team verse Wagga
Thursday 19th September, Lake Cargelligo Central School’s young secondary league [...]
2025 CHS Leadership Team announced
Congratulations to the 2025 Condobolin High School Leadership Team! Gemma [...]
Milestone Celebration for Year 12
A Milestone Celebration to acknowledge the graduation of Condobolin High [...]
Clint takes out A Grade; Steve wins B Grade
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 28th September, we played an [...]
Daylights Savings to begin
When does Daylight Saving begin and end? Daylight Saving Time [...]
A special celebration for Born to Read
The Condobolin Born to Read Committee invited the community to [...]