Lake League Tag team verse Wagga

Thursday 19th September, Lake Cargelligo Central School’s young secondary league tag team played in Wagga.

Scores are as follows.

Game 1: Tumut 0-8 Lake

Game 2: West Wyalong 0-18 Lake

Quarter Final

Game 3: Gundagai an 8 all draw.

Unfortunately the first team to score in the game was the team that progressed, so we missed out. The team played extremely well with Shayla Ruby and Matilda receiving best and fairest points. Dashanti kicked really well, with a conversion 30m out on the sideline. These students should be very proud of themselves. Thanks also to Mrs Fisher for her continued coaching efforts.

Well done everyone.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.