Lake defeat Condobolin in PUP Cup match

On Friday, 22 March Condobolin Junior Rugby League (Rams) travelled to Lake Cargelligo for the fourth annual Wade Grogan Memorial PUP Cup.

The Under 16s boys team were honoured to play for the Cup this year. They played well but were defeated by Lake 36 to 18. It was a tough game, and this was the first time Condobolin has not claimed the Cup.

The PUP Cup was presented to the Tullibigeal Lakes United (TLU) Sharks by Wade’s son Brax. It was a great first game for all teams with the Under 14s boys coming away with the win 30 to 18 and Under 14s Tag girls getting up 24 to 8.

“All our younger teams had a fantastic afternoon and we would like to thank Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League for hosting us again and for a great turn out,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read.

“Thank you to all our volunteers, coaches, first aid, trainers, parents, and players.”

The Club also said a special thank you to the Bus driver for the evening, Bruce. “Condo Rams are looking good for 2024,” the post concluded.

Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.