Lake Cargelligo TAFE NSW Host Biggest Morning Tea

Media Release

On Wednesday 10th June Lake Cargelligo TAFE NSW campus proudly hosted our Biggest Morning tea to raise funds for the Cancer Council.

The reason behind our morning tea was simple – cancer affects us all. Every one of us has either been affected by cancer personally or knows of someone who has been or is currently affected by this disease.

TAFE Services Coordinator Nikki Clarke, Education Support officer Natasha Keen and Equity teacher Angela Mackin organised the campus’ second Biggest Morning Tea. Staff prepared an amazing spread of delicious homemade treats for everyone to enjoy. Thanks also to Signe and Tammy for helping with the morning tea event.

A huge thank you to all staff, students, community members, and visitors who attended, shared a cuppa, enjoyed a treat, and spent time having a chat. Your support helped make the day.

We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to all businesses and individuals who generously donated the 35 prizes for our raffle: Amanda Haase, Angela Mackin, Bardawil Family, Edlers, Natasha Keen & Family, Nikki Clarke, Jaydn Harvey, Ameeliya Harvey, Lake Auto Parts, Lake Cargelligo Post Office, Tammy Johnstone, HnM Butchery, Damien & Nicole Turner ( Canada St Fuels – Shell), Alison Wheeler (Avalon Pottery) and Kristy Brooks.

Congratulations to all our raffle winners, lucky door prize recipients and the winner of the lolly guessing competition: Carol Robberds, Ann Mauls, Jaydn & Ameeliya Harvey, Judy Sligar, Nikki Clarke, Angela Mackin, Terry Mackin, Pascale Bardawil, Belle Bardawil, Mya Calton, Sarah G, Julie Twomey, Signe Jokinen, Wendy Clark, Manisha, Karen Bartholomew, Colleen Barby, Irene Kelly, Jacque Loftus, Betty Saville, Kay Chatto, Alicia Hudd and Lorelle Golding.

Thank you also to everyone who purchased our treat boxes and raffle tickets across Lake Cargelligo and surrounding towns.

A special thank you to Natasha and Angela for the countless hours spent baking and preparing for the event. After a long weekend in the kitchen, I know you both were exhausted – as I was! Thank you!

Because of the incredible generosity of our community and surrounding towns, we raised an amazing $1705.20 for Cancer Council. What an incredible effort!!

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who supported this event in any way. Your generosity, kindness and community spirit continue to amaze us.

Just a few pictures from our day. Our communities are truly the best!!!

Media Release and Images Contributed by Lake Cargelligo TAFE NSW.