Lake Cargelligo servicemen remembered at Australian War Memorial

By Melissa Blewitt

Two servicemen with connections to Lake Cargelligo, Corporal Allen Andrew McInnes and Trooper Colin Dugald McInnes, were honoured during the Australian War Memorial’s daily Last Post Ceremony on Friday, 30 October.

The ceremony, held in the Memorial’s Commemorative Courtyard in Canberra, recognised the service and sacrifice of the two men who served during the First World War.

The Last Post Ceremony is a daily commemoration that shares the personal stories of individuals whose names appear on the Australian War Memorial’s Roll of Honour. Each ceremony provides an opportunity to reflect on the lives, service and sacrifices of those who served Australia.

Corporal Allen Andrew McInnes served with the 18th Battalion of the Australian Imperial Force (AIF). A master butcher from Lake Cargelligo before enlisting on 20 May 1915, he embarked from Sydney aboard HMAT Kanowna on 19 June 1915.

He was awarded the Military Medal on 25 September 1917 for his outstanding work over three consecutive nights near Westhoek, France. Under continual shell fire, Corporal McInnes guided packhorses and limbers carrying bombs, water and rations to the front lines.

He was killed in action at Villers-Bretonneux, France, on 28 June 1918, aged 33. He is buried at Longueau British Cemetery in France.

Trooper Colin Dugald McInnes, service number 546, served with the 6th Australian Light Horse Regiment.

Also associated with Lake Cargelligo, Trooper McInnes died of wounds at Gallipoli, Turkey, on 13 November 1915 during the First World War.

His name is commemorated on the Lone Pine Memorial on the Gallipoli Peninsula, which honours Australian and New Zealand servicemen who died during the campaign and have no known grave.

The Last Post Ceremony begins with the Australian National Anthem and a piper’s lament, followed by the sharing of an individual serviceman or woman’s story. Visitors are invited to lay wreaths and floral tributes beside the Pool of Reflection, before Australian Defence Force personnel recite the Ode and the Last Post is sounded.

The ceremony is proudly supported by RSL Australia and the RSL and Services Clubs Association.

The remembrance of Corporal McInnes and Trooper McInnes provided an opportunity to recognise the contribution of two men whose lives and service remain part of the military history of the Lake Cargelligo district.