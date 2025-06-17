Lake Cargelligo CDAT Program recognised

By Melissa Blewitt

Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) Lake Cargelligo were recognised with the Collaboration and Partnership Award for their ‘Make Good Choices’ program at the 25th annual Community Drug Action Team (CDAT) Conference and Awards Night.

Lake Cargelligo CDAT representatives Helen Hargrave (CDAT Chairperson/Project Coordinator and Team Leader – CWFSG) and Jenny Doecke (Marathon Health) attended the event in Sydney on Wednesday, 14 May and Thursday, 15 May. They were also joined by Fiona Skipworth (CWFSG EO), Ros Patton (Condobolin CDAT and Community Builder’s Project Officer) and Heather Blackley (CWFSG CDAT Mentor and CWFSG Committee Member).

Some 120 people attended the Conference including 52 of 64 NSW CDATs, the NSW Minister of Health Ryan Park, and several prominent CEOs.

The Lake Cargelligo CDAT ‘Make Good Choices’ program was a large-scale youth awareness initiative targeting Year 5-12 students, delivered to local youth in March this year.

As part of the Program, Smoking/Vaping awareness was a focus for Years 5-8; and for Years 9-12 Alcohol awareness was in the spotlight.

Helen said it was an honour to be recognised for Lake Cargelligo’s CDAT program, after only two years in the Community Builder’s roll.

“I had a big vision, and a small but strong committee supported my vision, together creating the project,” said in a post on the Central West Family Support Group Incorporated Lake Cargelligo Facebook Page.

She paid acknowledgement to all those who had input into the success of the Program, in particular the CDAT Committee – Gabby Pawsey (CWFSG and Community Builders), Jenny Doecke (Marathon Health), and Bridget Byrne (Lake Cargelligo Central School Wellness).

“Your commitment to CDAT is genuinely appreciated, and I recognise the crucial role each of you plays in driving its success and fostering community growth. Thank you!,” Helen continued in a post on the Central West Family Support Group Incorporated Lake Cargelligo Facebook Page.

“On behalf of LC CDAT, I would like to extend our appreciation to the following partners for their involvement in the CDAT project, enabling the effective delivery of the “Make Good Choices” program to the youth in our community.”

She also thanked Lake Cargelligo Central School (LCCS), Saint Francis Xavier Primary School, Griffith AMS Free, Fresh Fit team, Griffith AMS Alcohol and Drug team, and LCCS Hospitality teachers/students.

CDAT’s aim to make their local communities safer, healthier and stronger by reducing the harms associated with the use of alcohol and other drugs through evidence-based, primary prevention activities.