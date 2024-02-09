Lachlan Shire welcomes new citizens

On Australia Day, Lachlan Shire welcomed nine new Australian citizens at a special citizenship ceremony at the Sail and Power Boat Club in Lake Cargelligo.

Having migrated from two different countries, being India and Philippines, the conferees were welcomed by Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Cr Paul Phillips who was the presiding officer for the ceremony.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Australian citizenship; on 26 January 1949, the Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948 came into effect creating the new status of Australian citizen and the first Australian citizenship ceremony was held on 3 February 1949 at Albert Hall in Canberra.

Mayor Paul Phillips said: “Our new citizens are from two different countries and will join thousands of other Australians who are celebrating their citizenship in ceremonies to mark Australia Day. Our new citizens will contribute their skills and cultural diversity to our local community, and enrich it through their hard work and participation in public life. For 75 years now, Australian citizens have been working together to build a strong, united and prosperous Australia.”

Australian citizenship ceremonies are an important part of our nation’s celebrations, with more people becoming citizens on Australia Day than any other day of the year. Our newest citizens have joined a special group of Australians who celebrate the anniversary of their citizenship each Australia Day.

Council and the community wish our new citizens Allan Agtunong, Reena Vaniya, Parox Vaniya, Eesha Vaniya, Vasudev Vaniya, Joyce Tulod, Alvin Tulod, Atasha Tulod and Jayce Tulod the best in this new stage in their lives.

Press Release.