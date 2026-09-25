Lachlan Mile Herefords enjoy successful Condobolin Show

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Mile Herefords (Condobolin) recorded a strong set of results at the 2026 Condobolin Show, earning several placings across the cattle classes.

V416 placed third in its class, while V408 secured second place in its respective class.

Further success came in the pair and paraders events, with W325 and V416 placing second in the pair, while W325 and Lucy also finished second in the paraders.

The results provided a successful showing for Lachlan Mile Herefords, highlighting the quality of cattle presented at this year’s Condobolin Show.