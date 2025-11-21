Lachlan LEMC – Emergency Exercise 2025

By Melissa Blewitt

The Lachlan Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC) conducted their 2025 Emergency Exercise on Tuesday, 28 October.

An emergency exercise provides the opportunity to test and improve the response and coordination of combat and support agencies.

This year, the Lachlan LEMC Emergency Exercise was a stock truck crash into a train at a level crossing. It was conducted at the Condobolin Showground.

The purposes of the exercise was to provide an opportunity for all combat agencies to work together on a realistic emergency event; and to familiarise emergency crews with procedures and hazards when working near rail lines.

Testing the response to a level crossing crash in accordance with the Lachlan Local State Emergency Management Plan (EMPLAN) was the aim of the Emergency Exercise.

The scenario for the Emergency Exercise involved a typical stock truck that are seen in the Lachlan Shire, and it was carrying sheep. The truck failed to give way to a train at a level crossing, resulting in a crash. The level crossing is on a road just off Henry Parkes Way, it is a road owned and maintained by Lachlan Shie Council. The truck tips on its side and the driver was killed. Some sheep have escaped and are wandering around and some are in great pain or distress.

The two drivers of the train are injured, one is unconscious, and need to be rescued from the locomotive, which is still running and has come off the tracks. There is liquid pouring out at the scene of the crash though we cannot tell if it’s from the truck or the locomotive as they are stuck together. The appropriate agency will have to determine what the liquid is.

The train involved is carrying wheat. Several freight cars have come off the rails. A couple are tipped over, and wheat has spilled on the ground.

Conditions at the level crossing are clear with a breeze from the North West. The exercise was conducted during evening conditions.

The Emergency Exercise consisted of nine parts, where participants took on roles reflected by the accident scenario. Each Agency that needed to be involved had roles and responsibilities that were assessed.

The exercise tested the compliance with the Lachlan Local EMPLAN and relevant Consequence Management Guides including:

Test each of the participating emergency services response procedures for a level crossing crash involving injured stock

Test Interagency operations of the participating emergency services

Test command and control structure including establishing a Site Control

Test Communications protocols (localised for the purpose of this exercise)

A four step Exercise Risk Assessment was also completed at the conclusion of the Emergency Exercise. This included Step 1 – Determine the probability of an event occurring; Step 2 – Assess the most likely consequence of the event; Step 3 – Determine the level of risk (Low – Green; Medium – Yellow; High – Red); Step 4 – determine if work can proceed, and if any controls are needed.