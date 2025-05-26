Kyron tastes success in Harold Matthews Cup

Former Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Kyron Croaker has tasted success with the Newcastle Knights Harold Matthews Cup squad this season. He and his teammates ripped in and made the 2025 decider. Unfortunately, the Newcastle Knights Harold Matthews Cup side went down in the Grand Final to the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday, 3 May. Despite the loss, Kyron and his team are to be congratulated on a great campaign in the Under 17’s competition. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook page.