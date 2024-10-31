Kyron signs a deal with the Newcastle Knights
Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club player Kyron Nixon-Croaker (above) has signed a four-year deal with the Newcastle Knights. He will move to Newcastle sometime in November to commence training for the Knights Harold Matthews squad. Kyron was named; 2024 Lachlan District U16s Best and Fairest and 2024 Lachlan District Overall Best and Fairest – International Tackle Player of the Year. Congratulations, Kyron! The Condobolin community wishes you all the very best on the next stage of your football journey. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
