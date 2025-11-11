Kye and Docky win
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
It was so hard to fathom that Clive was not there on Saturday to play in his 4BBB aggregate event, the golf club will miss him dearly, he was an inspiration to us all. We send our condolences to Pam, his extended family and many, many friends.
The winners of the event were Kye Kendall and Docky Rodgers with 74. Clive’s beautiful angel Paula Fiji and Greg Moncrieff were runners up with 67 c/b.
Balls went to Brad Black and Roger Haddrill, John Smith and Greg Nagle, Tom Hotham and Phar Nicholson.
NTPs No.3 All grades Paula Fiji.
No. 9 W. Dargin and A. Burley.
No. 11 W Dargin and K Kendall.
No. 17 S Taylor and T Hotham.
NTP 2nd shot T Hotham.
LCD went to Rusty Keen.
Next Saturday will be the 3rd round of the Chamens Supa IGA Xmas hamper and a 4,3,2 sponsored by Z Mitchell, D Pawsey and B Hurley.
Contributed.
