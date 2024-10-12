Kurralea achieves full clearance, top price hits $13,500

Bidding was strong from start to finish as buyers in the gallery and online ensured a full clearance of 300 rams at the Kurralea Annual On-Property Ram Sale on Tuesday, 24 September.

And with Lot 17, White Suffolk Kurralea 237-23, selling for a top price of $13,500 at the fall of the hammer, the Prentice Family were thrilled with the results.

“We are very pleased; you always hope for a full clearance and with the past few seasons being a bit tough it was fantastic to sell all 300 on the day”, said Ben Prentice.

The full catalogue of White Suffolk and Poll Dorset stud and flock rams averaged $1548 with buyers from New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia picking up rams of choice on the day.

In the Poll Dorset line-up, Lot 2, Kurralea 433-23 sold for $6250, the 2nd top priced ram and highest price for the breed. Flock ram buyers took advantage of being able to secure a good selection of the lower priced stud ram offering.

The sale topping ram, White Suffolk Kurralea 237-23, Lot 17, sold for $13,500 to Anden Stud’s Donnan family, Woomelang, in partnership with the Hiscock family, Brurob Stud, Kilmore, through AuctionsPlus, holding off strong bidding from other studs.

The May 2023-drop ram was sired by Farrer 024-21, the May 2023 -drop ram presented with well-balanced set of ASBVs – BWT +0.3, PWWT +20.8 and PEMD of +2.5.

Andrew Donnan, co-buyer from Anden Stud, praised the ram for its impressive length and overall shape.

“He’s a good even ram with a good set of data and good structure – a really good White Suffolk type.”

“I purchased a ram from Kurralea back in 2015, and he sired Cruiser, the highest-priced White Suffolk ever sold in Australia,” Donnan recalled.

“This ram shares many qualities with him. He has excellent growth potential with his pedigree, strong well-muscled hindquarters, and is nice and strong right through the front.”

Mr Donnan said the ram suited his breeding goals.as he plans to use him with mature ewes via AI, as well as with some ewe lambs.

“He’s a bit different from what I’ve used in a while, and I’m hoping he’ll do the job,” he said.

Making his way to Bungeet, Victoria, is the top-priced Poll Dorset ram, Lot 2, Kurralea 433-23, who was snapped up by the Sammon Brothers, Majella Poll Dorset, for $6250.

“He is a top Poll Dorset ram that ticked all our boxes – meaty with good clean points,” said Bill Sammon.

“We’ve been buying from Kurralea for 8 or 9 years now and were happy with this ram”

“He is a ram that will fit right into our program – breeding lambs with better yield”

With figures of +0.8 BWT, 19.5 PWWT, -1.4 PFAT, +1.4 PEMD and +149.7 TCP, the June 2023-drop ram sired by Shirlee Downs 002-20 and out of Kurralea 379-20.

Stud rams are also heading to Janmac in Western Victoria and Kattata Well in South Australia.

Speaking after the sale, Ben Prentice said the stud put up a really strong group of rams with a good balance of numbers and structure; and while the season was a “bit flat” in demand for the stud ram draft, getting the top price of $13,500 in the White Suffolk group was a fantastic outcome.

“He was our top pick in the White Suffolk offering and we were hoping he would attract attention.”

“Structurally he is faultless and visually represents the type of rams we aim to breed. It’s pleasing his performance figures have achieved the well balanced ASBV’s clients are looking for.”

“It’s exciting to see the results of the genetics we have invested in reflected in his Lambplan data”.

Mr Prentice said the Lot 2 ram who topped the Poll Dorset’s was a ‘very nice ram”.

“He has a lot of power to him, a very thick ram, smooth head, clean points – a real Poll Dorset type”

“There were a number of rams in the Poll Dorset group I thought could reach a good price”.

Bidding across the Flock Ram catalogue was consistent from beginning to end from both long-term supporters and several new buyers in the sale shed.

Long term buyers Australian Food & Agriculture picked up 97 Rams, 66 Poll Dorsets, and 31 White Suffolks – for their Boonoke, Conargo; Barratta, Deniliquin and Burrabogie, Hay properties.

Other volume buyers, both local and interstate picked up the balance of the flock rams catalogued with 40 rams heading to the Euroa/Wangaratta regions in Victoria.

Auctioneer, Michael Glasser, Elders Stud Stock, said the 100 per cent clearance result was outstanding.

“It’s a testament to the Prentice family and reflects the quality of Kurralea’s breeding; and the trust buyers place in their stock – a fully deserved result”.

The Prentice Family thanked all successful purchasers, under bidders and long-term repeat and new buyers for their ongoing support of their program.

For the latest news and sale updates, please visit www.kurralea.com or Kurralea Studs Facebook and Instagram Page.

Press Release.