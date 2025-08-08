KMWL success

ABOVE: Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co sold 254 suckers to an average of $290 at the Forbes prime sheep and lamb sale on Tuesday, 22 July. ME and BJ Walker were pleased with the result. It was a great result for the pen of second cross suckers who were six months of age. Image Credit: Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co Facebook Page.

BELOW: Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co sold 16 Angus steers, who averaged 485.9 kilograms at $4.97 per kilogram ($2,416) at the Central West Livestock Exchange on Monday, 21 July. It was another highlight for the Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co team. Image Credit: Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange Facebook Page.