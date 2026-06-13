Kindergarten students visit Ochre Pits

Lake Cargelligo Central School Kindergarten students recently enjoyed a special mini excursion to the Ochre Pits by the Lake, where they learnt about the local area and the cultural significance of ochre with Aunty Josie.

Under her guidance, students carefully collected ochre, mixed it with water to create paint, and used it to decorate their own boomerangs. The hands-on experience provided a wonderful opportunity for students to connect with culture, creativity and Country while learning in the outdoors.

A big thank you to Aunty Josie for generously sharing her knowledge, stories and skills with our students. It was a memorable and meaningful learning experience for all involved.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Newsletter.