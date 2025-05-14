Kindergarten learn about buoyancy

Trundle Central School kindergarten students engaged in a hands-on STEM activity: “Sink or Float Discovery” where they made predictions and then tested various objects to understand properties of buoyancy, fostering their critical thinking skills and curiosity. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

