Kindergarten journey begins

It was time for Condobolin Public School students to begin their Kindergarten journey on Thursday, 13 February. Educators were able to calm the fears of students and soothe the first day jitters for parents, carers and loved ones. From hands-on learning to creative play, they explored, discovered, and had so much fun on their very first day. “We are excited to see love their curiosity and enthusiasm shine every day!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.