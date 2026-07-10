Kindergarten explore emotions

As part of Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School’s recent drama lesson, students explored how to identify and express a range of different emotions.

Students began by watching a short video that showed a variety of emotions and explained how these emotions can be recognised through facial expressions and body language. For example, you can tell someone is happy because they have a big smile.

They then looked at photos showing different emotions and discussed how they knew what each person was feeling. After this, students sat in front of a mirror or used the laptop camera and practised expressing the emotions Mrs Worland called out.

The students enjoyed this lesson and were very good at differentiating between emotions and explaining how they could tell what someone was feeling. They especially loved looking at themselves and their peers in the mirror or camera and noticing how different emotions changed their faces and bodies.

Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Newsletter.