Kiacatoo celebrates season achievements

By Melissa Blewitt

Kiacatoo Cricket Club recognised the achievements and contributions of its players during the 2025/26 season, with a presentation night held recently alongside its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The evening celebrated individual performances, commitment and sportsmanship, while also confirming the Club’s committee for the upcoming 2026/27 cricket season.

Callan Venables was named Junior Cricketer of the Season and also received an Attendance Award for playing 10 or more matches. He shared the Golden Duck Award, presented for the most ducks recorded during the season, with Smit Patel.

Patel was also recognised for his bowling performances, claiming the Most Wickets Award, along with the Training Award for his commitment to training throughout the season.

Frankland Ross received the Best On The Field Award, while Grant Smith was recognised with the Best Off The Field Award.

George Johnson claimed the G.O.A.T. Award, while Amit Limbad received the Appreciation Award in recognition of his determination and willingness to put his body on the line for the team.

Zac Grimmond and Craig Venables were also presented with Attendance Awards for playing 10 or more matches during the season.

The Club’s AGM saw Michael Quin confirmed as President for the 2026/27 season, supported by Vice President Zac Grimmond, Secretary George Johnson, Treasurer Craig Venables and Publicity/Media Officer Sarah Cusack.

With the new cricket season underway, Kiacatoo Cricket Club is encouraging both returning and prospective players to become involved.

Anyone interested in playing during the 2026/27 season can contact Club President Michael Quin or reach out to the Club directly.