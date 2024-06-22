Khloe and Abi compete in the CWA Public Speaking competition
On Tuesday 21st May, Tullibigeal Central School students, Abi and Khloe participated in the CWA Public Speaking competition in Condobolin against a highly competitive field of 32 speakers from the surrounding district.
Khloe spoke about the topic of ‘Life through my pets eyes’ and Abi spoke about ‘The mysteries of the deep sea.’
Both girls spoke clearly and confidently for the 2 minutes whilst looking at their audience. Well done girls!
Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
