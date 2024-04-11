Kelly unveiled as a finalist

Kiacatoo’s mosaic artist Kelly Mackey has been named as a finalist in the Aspire Gallery’s Unveiled Artist of 2023-2024.

She is the seventh of 12 finalists chosen over a 12-month period and has secured a spot in the Grand Finale.

Kelly is super excited to be heading to Brisbane’s Aspire Gallery for the Grand Finale.

The self-described ‘mosaic creating farmer’ focuses on creating artworks featuring Australian birds and flora.

Kelly is the creator of Mac_mosaics, a business venture with over 10,000 followers and many happy clients across Eastern Australia.

It started from humble beginnings, when the drought had a stranglehold on the area in 2019. Her interest in art spurred her to follow her passions and create extra income in the extremely challenging times of drought.

Each piece Kelly creates can take around 40 hours to complete depending on the size.

In order to ensure the success of her business, Kelly has made extensive investments including a home studio; advertising material including logo design, and stationary; specialty mosaicking tools, equipment and materials; a storage system; a purpose built delivery case; and a utility vehicle for deliveries.

The Aspire Gallery, which opened in 2014, says on www.aspiregallery.com.au their founding goals “has always been to draw attention to collectable, unattainable art just before it booms.”

“Kelly’s mosaic works were a real standout during our January round, with her intricate patterning and colours,” a post on the Aspire Gallery Facebook Page read.

“We found that the more we looked, the more we found in her gorgeous works.

“Two of these pieces also measure over 90 centimetres on one side – meaning her works are no easy feat!

“We just cannot wait to see what she produces for our Finale Exhibition later this year!”

‘Unveiled’ is an ambitious initiative, spanning across 12 consecutive months. Each month, an open entry competition is held – with artists invited to submit up to four works that best represent them as an artist.

It is “designed as a grand exploration, identification and ultimately celebration of artistic talent,” www.aspiregallery.com.au says. A panel of judges will “assess every piece submitted each round, seeking signs of innovation, technical skill, originality, and a distinct artistic voice. The winner of each month’s competition not only secures a small token of recognition but also secures their position in the Grand Finale,” according to www.aspiregallery.com.au.

At the culmination of the 12-month journey, all eleven Finalists will be offered positions in the Grand Finale where three of their artworks will be showcased, enabling the public and judges to place their votes on whom should be nominated the Unveiled Artist of 2023 -2024.

The Grand Finale will be held in June on a date that is yet to be announced.