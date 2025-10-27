Keiron wins Grand Final
Congratulations to Keiron Croaker and the Under 15’s Newcastle Dolphins team who won the Grand Final at Tamworth 2025 Koori Knockout on Monday, 6 October. They played the Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers side, whom they defeated 26 to nil. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
