Keiron wins Grand Final

Congratulations to Keiron Croaker and the Under 15’s Newcastle Dolphins team who won the Grand Final at Tamworth 2025 Koori Knockout on Monday, 6 October. They played the Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers side, whom they defeated 26 to nil. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

