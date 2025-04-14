Katie and Evie represent school

The Tottenham Central School school captains, Katie and Evie, recently represented their school with pride and enthusiasm at the Young Leaders Conference in Sydney!

They joined over 500 school leaders to hear from inspiring guest speakers, including Catherine Laga‘aia (star of the upcoming Moana movie), Olympic legend Emma McKeon, a Bondi lifesaver, and even a screen writer and author! The key takeaway from the day was clear: there will be times when you fail or things are tough – but always get back up, keep going, and stay focused on your goals.

Outside the conference, Katie and Evie soaked up the sights of Darling Harbour by night, played on the playgrounds, enjoyed ice cream under the lights, and took in the incredible Annie musical. They even squeezed in some shopping on Pitt Street and a refreshing swim in the hotel pool!

Mrs. Bush was lucky enough to accompany them and had a fantastic time sharing the experience. Katie and Evie were outstanding throughout the entire trip – what a memorable adventure!

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.