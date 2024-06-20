Kathy’s work on show for Arts OutWest

Condobolin’s Kathy Parnaby is a Media Associate with Arts OutWest and one of the artists exhibiting in the ‘Behind the Lens’ an exhibition of photography, comprised of still and moving images at Forbes Town Hall precinct. This celebratory image, titled Cowboys and Angels (2017) was one of four she exhibited all about living regionally – as part of the 50th anniversary of Arts OutWest festivities. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.