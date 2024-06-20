Kathy’s work on show for Arts OutWest
Condobolin’s Kathy Parnaby is a Media Associate with Arts OutWest and one of the artists exhibiting in the ‘Behind the Lens’ an exhibition of photography, comprised of still and moving images at Forbes Town Hall precinct. This celebratory image, titled Cowboys and Angels (2017) was one of four she exhibited all about living regionally – as part of the 50th anniversary of Arts OutWest festivities. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Heather’s artwork features at Forbes
Lachlan Arts Council’s Heather Blackley (Condobolin) featured in one of [...]
Progress Printing – committed to going the extra mile
Progress Printing, based in Condobolin, is committed to going the [...]
A very Happy Birthday to Len
Happy Birthday to Len Krebs, who celebrated his birthday on [...]
Braith shares culture with students
As part of National Reconciliation Week, Braith Sloane (BELOW) and [...]
Kathy’s work on show for Arts OutWest
Condobolin’s Kathy Parnaby is a Media Associate with Arts OutWest [...]
What to do when lodging a Tax Return
As the end of the financial year approaches, it is [...]