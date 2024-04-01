Karu Pastoral synonymous with Merino breeding

The Crouch family has been synonymous with farming and Merino breeding in the Condobolin district for a very long time.

Somewhere in between 130 and 140 years. This year was the ninth time the Crouch name has been judged the winners, that along some 29 placings.

On top of this they were crowned winners of the Central West Ewe Competition for the fifth time.

Now trading as Karu Pastoral with three gnerations involved, Harold, Oscar and Meg along with their families are running a mixed farming operatiom.

Previously, Harold’s brother Barry ad his sons Mark and Howard were involved as well.

For a number of years, they have been breeding their own rams using sires from Bramble, Mugandai, GlenDonald, Towalba and Towonga Studs.

The Crouch family have been loyal clients of Moses and Son, working closely with the Condobolin Branch.

Contributed by Tim Foster, Moses and Son Branch Manager/Wool Technical Officer, Condobolin.