Judging at the Easter Show

On Wednesday March 27th at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, the state final for Royal Agricultural Society of NSW and AgShows NSW Merino Sheep Young Judges was held. Trundle Central School students were lucky enough to be at the show while one of their fellow students, Max, competed and several other senior students held sheep. Miss Earney is exceptionally proud of these students and a huge congratulations to Max on making the top 17 Young Judges in NSW. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.