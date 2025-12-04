Jordan and Karl victorious
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Saturday, we played an American foursome sponsored by G & S Fabrication, thanks Jake for your support.
Winners of the day were Jordan Smith and Karl Crow with 66 1/8 nett, runners up were Greg Fyfe and Will Colless with 66 2/8 nett.
Ball comp winners B & A Richards 66 5/8, R & C Martin 67 5/8, Z. Martin and Z. Yeomans 68 1/8, P. Ward and B. Browne 68 6/8.
NTPs all grades Jordan Smith, no. 7 Jordan Smith, no. 9 Jordan Smith and G. Blattman, no. 11 R. Martin, no. 17 K. Crow and D. Donnelly.
9 hole comp winner was Darren Frankel with 20 pts.
LCD Daryl was there.
Next Saturday we will play an individual stroke event for the December monthly medal and the 5th round of the Chamens Xmas hamper
How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.
