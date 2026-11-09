Jonah, Zac and Stephanie take on HSC challenge

By Melissa Blewitt

After months of preparation, revision and hard work, Zac Grimmond, Stephanie Riach and Jonah Grimshaw are putting their knowledge and skills to the test as they complete their final secondary school examinations.

The HSC marks the culmination of 13 years of schooling for the three local students and represents an important step towards further education, training or employment.

While the HSC can be a very stressful time, Zac, Stephanie and Jonah approached the exams with a mixture of nervousness and determination.

“I spent time going over notes focusing on the subjects I found more challenging. I just trying to do my best and not put too much pressure on myself. I’m looking forward to finishing school and starting the next chapter,” Zac said.

Having accepted early university entry, Zac will study a Bachelor of Physical Education at the Australian College of Physical Education.

Having remained focused on her studies, Stephanie prepared as best she could and drew on support from family and friends as she undertook exams.

Stephanie will undertake a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga, after receiving early entry.

For Jonah, the HSC was an opportunity to put months of preparation into practice, with a focus on staying positive, managing exam pressure and looking ahead to life beyond the classroom.

“I tried to stay focused and keep up with my revision in the lead-up to the exams. There were some stressful moments, but I just took it one exam at a time and did the best I could. I’m looking forward to having a break and seeing what comes next.”

Jonah has chosen to study a Bachelor of Science with a Physics Component at Macquarie University in Sydney after accepting an early entry offer. He also wants to complete a postgraduate Masters Science Degree.

Zac, Stephanie and Jonah said they wanted to thank Condobolin High School and all the teachers for creating such a supportive environment throughout their schooling.

“Their encouragement and support have helped me through the challenges of the HSC, and we are grateful for everything they’ve done to help get us to this point,” the trio said.