Joining the Share the Dignity Campaign

The Condobolin Commonwealth Bank Branch has again joined the #dignitydrive campaign, setting up a collection point (1 August 2024) for period products for women, girls and anyone who menstruates.

The initiative, run by Australian not-for-profit organisation Share the Dignity, has been providing those experiencing homelessness, domestic violence or poverty with period products since early 2015.

Frank Golya, Branch Manager of Commonwealth Bank, Condobolin said “We are thrilled to be supporting Share the Dignity and their 2024 August Dignity Drive.”

“We are hoping to collect 100 unopened packets of period products during the campaign to donate to those in need.”

Condobolin is just one of many Commonwealth Bank Branches in the Greater South Western Area that is supporting the initiative.

“If you’d like to donate, next time you are doing your shopping, keep in mind: one box for me, one box for them, then simply drop off your donation at your nearest Commonwealth Bank Branch or local collection point,” Mr Golya said.

For further information, please visit: www.sharethedignity.org.au/dignitydrives

Press Release.