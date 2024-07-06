Joining the monthly sing along
Years 3-6 students from Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School had the pleasure of joining locals and MPS residents for their monthly sing along. All students enjoyed their morning. A big thank you to all those involved. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.

