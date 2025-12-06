John and Max win

Bridge

We had one and a half tables for bridge on Tuesday. This means no two teams played the same boards. Therefore, the pair that got the good cards and played them the best would come out on top. Surprise! Surprise! That lucky partnership was John and Max with 2,290 points, with Debbie and Dick and Sue just enjoying the company and afternoon tea.

On Wednesday only five players turned up, so it was a short, fun filled session where we all played three boards with and against each person.

On one particular hand, declarer made an opening bid, partner responded 2No Trumps, so declarer went to game with 3 No Trumps. When the No Trump hand went down it showed two long suits and nothing else! Very unbalanced! The contract was made thanks to a couple of key cards in the other hand. Unfazed, Debbie went on to win with 2,650 points. Max was second with 2,310 points, followed by Jan with 1,580 points and Jennifer and Dick close behind.

Experience is something you don’t get until just after you need it!

Bridget.