Jack, Lachlan and Sam finalists

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Jack Whitty, Lachlan Miller and Sam Mackay have been named as finalists on the 2026 Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association Limited (ALPA) New South Wales Young Auctioneers Competitions.

Congratulations to the finalists:

•Jack Whitty, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co, Forbes

•Lachlan Miller, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co, Forbes

•Sam Mackay, Forbes Livestock & Agency Co., Forbes

•Jasper Bourke, Paull & Scollard Nutrien, Corowa

•Joshua Fenech, Jim Hindmarsh and Son, Moss Vale

•Will McLachlan, Elders Rural Services, Wagga Wagga

•Harry Morton, Riverina Livestock Agents, Wagga Wagga

•Sam Thomas, Nutrien Milling Thomas, Dubbo

•Riley Wellman, George & Fuhrmann, Casino

•Myles Williams, Elders Rural Services, Guyra

All finalists will compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show Thursday, 2 April 2026.