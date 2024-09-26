Interesting cards at Bridge

Bridge

Another interesting lot of cards. There were many instances of a hand with a void. That is a hand of thirteen cards with one suit entirely absent. Of cause partner has that suit, so it is hard to get a fit. This is one of the challenges of bridge, that makes the game so intriguing.

We had two tables of very competitive players and as always had a great day. Jan and John came first with a whopping 4,460 points. Next came daylight, followed by Bonnie and Max with 2,930 points, and Judy and Debbie with 2,350 points. Well done!

We still have a number of our players away, so enjoy your holidays and for those on the sick list, get well soon.

Talking about holidays, when I am travelling, the number of turns I miss because my GPS overestimates my ability to comprehend 500 metres!

Bon Voyage.

Bridget.