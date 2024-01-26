Intensive Swimming Lessons
Trundle Central School began a two week intensive swimming program in term 4 for all K-2 students and some selected 3-6 students. The students participated in daily structured lessons and practiced their swimming skills. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Intensive Swimming Lessons
Trundle Central School began a two week intensive swimming program [...]
Successful Christmas Concert
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Christmas Concert was held on [...]
Tennis Competition Results
Tottenham Central School students recently participated in a Tennis Competition. [...]
Getting Creative
Tottenham Central School K/1/2 students spent this term enjoying some [...]
Cooking For Mathematics
On Friday 1st December, Tottenham Central School stage 4 and [...]
You’ve Got Mail!
Lake Cargelligo Central School Kindergarten students received a wonderful surprise [...]