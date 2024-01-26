Intensive Swimming Lessons

Trundle Central School began a two week intensive swimming program in term 4 for all K-2 students and some selected 3-6 students. The students participated in daily structured lessons and practiced their swimming skills. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.

Last Updated: 27/01/2024By

