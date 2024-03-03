Induction Mass

On Thursday 15th February, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held a year 6 induction Mass. Father Getulio gave the leaders and their badges a special blessing. It was a very lovely day for our Year 6 leaders and families. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.

Latest News

04/03/2024|

Induction Mass

04/03/2024|

