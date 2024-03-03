Induction Mass
On Thursday 15th February, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held a year 6 induction Mass. Father Getulio gave the leaders and their badges a special blessing. It was a very lovely day for our Year 6 leaders and families. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
Latest News
Another successful Swimming Carnival
On Friday 9th February, Ungarie Central School held their annual [...]
Planting at Garden Club
Seeds galore were planted on Thursday 15th February at Garden [...]
Merit Award Winners
Tullibigeal Central School presented the Merit Awards to the week [...]
Induction Mass
On Thursday 15th February, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]
Trundle Junior Cricket Report
Trundle Junior Cricket Report Saturday 17th Feb saw us take [...]
Linden Tree wins the Cup
Linden Tree has taken out the $11,000 Inland Petroleum Condobolin [...]