Ian visits WSC

Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Ian Greenham (right) visited the Wiradjuri Study Centre in Condobolin on Wednesday, 28 October, to view the artwork of local artist Bev Coe (left).

Among the works on display was Emu in the Sky. Bev is currently preparing for an upcoming exhibition, with further details and a date to be announced. Image Credit: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.