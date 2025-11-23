Latest News
Year 6 HSIE Transition Adventure
On Thursday 6th November, Tullamore Central School Year 6 students [...]
Successful Pony Club Rally Day
Condo Pony Club held a very successful Rally Day on [...]
Hospitality students practice skills
Under the watchful eye of Mrs Coughran, the Lake Cargelligo [...]
Term 3 Attendance achievers
Well done to Ungarie Central School's Silver (95%+) and Gold [...]
WSC hosts a Community Celebration
By Melissa Blewitt The Wiradjuri Study Centre hosted a community [...]
Showing skills and sportsmanship at carnival
Condobolin High School students Eli Heffernan, Zac Grimmond and Callan [...]