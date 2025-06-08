Historic Tottenham Hotel Sold in Regional NSW Transaction

Manenti Quinlan and Associates, in conjunction with Moore and Moore Real Estate, proudly announces the successful sale of the iconic Tottenham Hotel, a cornerstone of the Central West community and a significant asset in regional hospitality.

Situated at 77 Umang Street in the geographical heart of New South Wales, the Tottenham Hotel is renowned as “The Soul of The Centre.” This grand two-storey establishment, built in 1931, boasts a full wrap-around verandah and occupies a prominent corner location on a substantial 2,023 sqm (approx.) block.

The hotel features a main bar, bistro, commercial kitchen, beer garden, 13 accommodation rooms, and a three-bedroom manager’s residence. It has been meticulously maintained, with recent renovations preserving its historical charm while enhancing its facilities. The property also includes three valuable poker machine entitlements and a fully functional two-court squash centre, offering additional income opportunities through events and private functions.

The business has demonstrated strong performance across all departments, generating approximately $22,900 ex. GST per week in FY23.

Leonard Bongiovanni, Director of Manenti Quinlan & Associates, commented on the sale: “The sale of the Tottenham Hotel underscores the enduring appeal of well-positioned, high-performing regional hospitality assets. The hotel’s rich history, combined with solid trading figures and diverse revenue streams, made it a well-received and attractive proposition.”

While the specific financial details of the transaction remain confidential, the sale generated significant interest, reflecting the strong demand for quality hotel assets throughout NSW.

Press Release (Manenti Quinlan and Associates).