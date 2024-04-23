Latest News
CPS netballers showcase their skills
Four Condobolin Public School students attended the Lachlan PSSA Netball [...]
Learning to Felt
Lake Cargelligo Central School Stage 5 Agriculture students were studying [...]
Heather receives award
During the Trundle Central School Royal Easter Show excursion. Miss [...]
CPS students gain rugby league selection
Condobolin Public School students Joseph Fitzgerald, Lleyton Quin, Banjo Elliott, [...]
Squash team give it their all
On Tuesday 2nd April, the Tottenham Central School boys squash [...]
Horses at work and at play on display at Museum
A collection of Condobolin horses at work and play can [...]