Latest News
Week 10 Merit Winners
The Tullibigeal Central School Term 3, Week 10 Merit Award [...]
Trio try out
Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Keiron Nixon-Croaker, Memphis Jones and [...]
CPS Cricket Team into semi final
Condobolin Public School cricket team will play in the Western [...]
Heading to State Carnival
Condobolin High School students Zac Grimmond, Callan Venables and Eli [...]
Get ready to make a splash
The warmer weather has arrived and it’s time to dust [...]
Euabalong Red Dirt Round-Up
Euabalong Red Dirt Round-Up Report Committee Members were pleased with [...]