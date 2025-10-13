Heading to State Carnival

Condobolin High School students Zac Grimmond, Callan Venables and Eli Heffernan have been successful in being selected for the Open Boys Cricket Team. They will represent Western at the State Carnival later this year. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

