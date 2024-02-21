Have your say on Draft Bushfire Risk Management Plan

Advertorial.

Fire agencies and land managers are developing a Bush Fire Risk Management Plan for the Lachlan, Forbes, Parkes and Weddin Shire Council areas, and the community is invited to participate in this process by having a say on how bush fire risk is managed.

The plan will map and describe the level of bush fire risk across an area and sets out treatment strategies to reduce the risk of bush fires and better protect the community over five years.

The Have Your Say survey is the way the Mid Lachlan Valley Bush Fire Management Committee gathers feedback from the community to assist with the risk planning.

“Bush and grass fires can affect our homes, livelihoods, and communities with devastating consequences. Your input will provide valuable insights that enable the Bush Fire Management Committee to prioritise the communities, places, spaces, resources and assets that the community hold of most value”, said Mid Lachlan Valley Bush Fire Risk Management Committee Executive Officer, Aaron Powell, Acting District Manager RFS Mid Lachlan Valley.

All residents and landholders residing in the region are encouraged to participate in the short, five minute survey on how bush fire risk is managed over the next 5 years.

Communities can access the confidential survey by clicking on the link. https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/managing-bush-fire-risk/bush-fire-managementcommittees/mlv

The survey is available until 29th February 2024.

The development of a Bush Fire Risk Management Plan is a legal requirement under section 52 of the Rural Fires Act 1997 (NSW). The Plan is prepared by Mid Lachlan Valley Bush Fire Management Committee and is approved by the NSW Bush Fire Coordinating Committee.

The Mid Lachlan Valley Bush Fire Management Committee area spans 29,423 square kilometres. The area covers the Lachlan, Forbes, Parkes, and Weddin Local Government Areas, featuring 10 National Parks and 57 State Forests.

The Mid Lachlan Valley Bush Fire Management Committee is made up of the following representative agencies: NSW Rural Fire Service, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Forest Corporation of New South Wales, Fire and Rescue NSW, Department of Industry (Crown Lands), NSW Police Force, NSW Farmers’ Association, Local Lands Services, Weddin Council, Forbes Council, Parkes Council, Lachlan Council, Transport for NSW, Local Aboriginal Lands, Council Essential Energy, Jemena, ARTC and UGL.

For more information, please contact Aaron Powell NSW RFS Mid Lachlan Valley Team Fire Control Centre on 02 6852 5600.

Press Release.