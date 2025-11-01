Latest News
Harvey makes 51
Harvey McFadyen (Waratahs) scored a half century in the first [...]
A Swinging Success
On Sunday 19th October the Ambrose Golf Fundraiser was held [...]
Numbers up for Veterans Golf
Veterans Golf Numbers were back up again for the vets [...]
LAP DUX 2024
Congratulations are extended to Mr Harry Roscarel, previously of Ungarie [...]
Mental Health support for First Nations young people in Condobolin
By Melissa Blewitt First Nations young people living in Condobolin [...]
Year 12’s final week
Year 12 students started their last week of school on [...]