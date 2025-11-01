Harvey makes 51

Harvey McFadyen (Waratahs) scored a half century in the first game of the season. Made 51 Not Out. Congratulations, Harvey! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 30/10/2025

