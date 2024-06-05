Harry progresses in Public Speaking

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School public speaking group attended the Oxley CWA Public Speaking in Condobolin on Tuesday 21st May. All students did an incredible job. Harry (Above – second from right) received a Highly Commended and will progress to the next level. Well done everyone. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.

