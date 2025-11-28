Gwydir Fire top priced dog at 14th Annual CSC Working Stock Dog Auction

The 14th Annual CSC Working Stock Dog Auction was held at Glencoe NSW on 1 November with Gwydir Fire account Tony Overton of Walcha selling the top priced dog to Pat McMahon of Killarney QLD.

Pat McMahon, who is a beef producer, finisher and meat retailer said it takes regular, consistent work to train a stock dog and he takes his hat to Tony Overton for his talent to achieve this.

Gwydir Fire a black and tan kelpie dog bred and trained by Tony sold for $15,500. Tony commented on the day that he has been selling dogs through this sale for 14 years and has sold approximately 25 dogs during this time.

Top priced pup was account Matt Newsome, who was a first time vendor from Wellington Vale, he sold Roundwood Tex a 7 month old Border Collie for $7,000.

David Lyons, Lunar Pastoral Company, St George purchased 4 dogs through Auctions Plus for an average of $7,625.

Other sales of note were Michael Clark sold 3 dogs on the day averaging $6,500 with Mikella Mig selling for $9,000 to Tarnma SA. Our youngest vendor Phoebe Gibbins, Murrurundi sold Celtic Ruby II for $6,000 to Daniel Blanch, Kingston VIC. Brad and Jack Chapman, Tenterfield sold 4 dogs for an average of $5,312, Peter Hogan, Glencoe sold Peterson Jamie for $6,500 to Andrew Peadon, Trangie.

The sale was conducted by Colin Say & Co, Glen Innes and Interfaced with Auctions Plus, all dogs were demonstrated on sheep and cattle prior to the auction and livestreamed via Auctions Plus and Facebook.

38 from 41 dogs sold to $15,500 averaging $6,427, with solid support from purchasers on-site and Auctions Plus with 19 dogs sold through the on-line site.

The vendor committee would like to thank long time sponsors Coprice, Rabobank and Beeftrans.

Press Release (CSC Dog Auction).