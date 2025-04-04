Great success at 2025 Trundle Back In Time

Media Release

Trundle Back in Time 2025 was held on Saturday 15 & Sunday 16 March.

The theme for this year was Show us ya tracks & 100 years of John Deere. The event saw an impressive line up of both John Deeres and track type tractors with approximately 150 tractors in total. The 39.6 degree day didn’t stop enthusiasts from attending with just over 1000 people through the gate.

Major sponsors of the day Hutcheon & Pearce Forbes gave away over 100 much needed hats to battle the hot day. The kids were well looked after with free steam rides on the trailer of a Model Steam Traction Engine, fun shows and balloon creation with Fairy LaLa & jumping castle.

Andrew Mackenzie’s 1924 spoker model D was the earliest John Deere on ground. Goodsell’s 1934 T20 McCormack Deering was the earliest Tracks type tractor. The earliest tractor on group was Don Wright’s 1917 moline universal.

The Sheaf toss was a popular event with more than 20 entrants. Sammy Cormie-Smith & Rosie Wright tied the womens comp while Pete Thomas got the extra toss over runner up Josh Newbigging.

St Patrick’s BBQ proved popular with event goers. All in all this was a wonderful and successful weekend made possible by a magnificent team of volunteers, sponsors and the successful Parkes Shire Council’s Events Financial Assistance Program grant.

Media Release provided