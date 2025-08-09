Great results for VC Reid Smith Livestock

VC Reid Smith Livestock have had some great results across the Central West Livestock Exchange recently. Highlights include Steers topped at 429c/kg; Cows selling at 382.2c/kg; Merino Lambs reached $286/head; and Trade lambs consistently around $220–$250/head. Image Credits: VC Reid Smith Livestock Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 06/08/2025By

