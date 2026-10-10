Great Results For Field Crop Competition

The 2026 RAS Field Crop Competition was held on Thursday 24th September.

A fantastic range of crops were entered in this year’s RAS Field Crop Competition (a management-based competition), showcasing the quality and diversity of production across the district.

The 2026 Entries were Lancer Wheat from Matt and Demii Watt; Sceptre Wheat from Murrumbogie; Manola from Chris Hinchley; Sceptre Wheat from Brayden Coburn; Lucerne/Clover Mix from Mat and Tom Aveyard; Spartacus Barley from John Simmons; Bateman Lupins from Matt and Jo Randall; and La Trobe Barley from Dave and Sally Turner.

The placeholders of the competition were Brayden Coburn (Sceptre Wheat) in first place, Chris Hinchley (Manola) in second and Dave and Sally Turner (La Trobe Barley) in third. The Encouragement award went to John Simmons (Spartacus Barley).

The Neartest the Judge award went to Matthew Randall. Matthew also won the award for Best Question – for introducing a great conversation around the use of AI in agriculture.

“A big thank you to our judges, Phil Gray from Ag’n’Vet Services and Ollie Lees from AgriWest Forbes, for giving their time and expertise to judge this year’s competition.” read a post on the Trundle Show Facebook page.

“We would also like to sincerely thank our sponsors Manildra Group, GrainCorp, and Ag’n’Vet Services. Their continued support helps make events such as the RAS Field Crop Competition possible.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s entrants and award recipients, and thank you to everyone involved in making the 2026 competition a success.” the post concluded.

Source: Trundle Show Facebook page.