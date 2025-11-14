Great golfing

Veterans Golf

Same as last week. Warm weather and a golf course in good condition saw 12 players take to the course last Thursday. As result the scores were very good for the day.

The second round of the Xmas hamper was played as well as the Jim McKeough memorial trophy.

It was very sad to learn of the passing of one of our favourite long term members and supporters of both the Condobolin Sports Club and the Veterans Golf Club – Clive Dunne.

First place was awarded to the inform Ian Myers with an excellent 42 points.

Second place went to Greg McCumstie on 37 points on a countback.

Third place was awarded to Butch Taylor on 37 points. Fourth place was awarded to Rob Sanderson on 36 points, and the last ball went to Greg Nagle on 35 points.

Sam Thompson claimed the non-Vets section with 35 points.

Nearest the pin on No 9 went to Ian Myers and Barrie Toms claimed no 17.

BT.