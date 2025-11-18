Great golfing

Veterans Golf

Numbers in Condobolin were down a little last Thursday for the veteran’s golf. However, there were five members travel to West Wyalong for the Lachlan Valley intertown day.

At home first place was awarded to Docky Rodgers with an excellent 37 points.

Second place went to a refreshed Phil Thomas after his big trip on 35 points.

Third place was awarded to John Smith on 32 points. Fourth place was awarded to Rob Sanderson on 29 points, and the last ball went to Greg Nagle on 28 points.

Jordon Smith claimed the non-Vets section with 35 points and the nearest the pin on No 9

Nearest the pin on No 9 was not claimed and Greg McClumstie claimed no 17.

At the Veterans intertown competition in West Wyalong the greens were the winner for the day. The Condo players used to the slower greens at home did not cope with the fast-putting surface very well at all.

The best players for Condo were Jim Clyburn with 36 points and Greg Moncrieff with 32 points. Jim also got a nearest the pin for the day.

West Wyalong won the Shield for the day with 115 points while Condobolin came last with 95 points.

BT.