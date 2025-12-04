Grant and Brayden win Major Pairs Semi Final

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Round Five of the Business House Bowls was won by Deevsey, the Lucky Winners were Brayden Davis Personal Training 2 and Seton Electrical 2 were the Lucky Losers, thanks to Lachlan Agencies for sponsoring the night. On the front, Deevsey beat Betta Home Living, Concrete Yard Gurus beat Seton Electrical 2, Blue Shop beat Moses is Kingy, BDPT 2 beat Lachlan Agencies 2, Lachlan Agencies 1 beat Squashies, Condo Taxis beat Boona, Bridge Club beat Happy Daze, Googar Grinds beat Swiss Watch Centre, Fireys beat Seton Electrical 1, BDPT 1 beat Spot 4, and Foodworks won by forfeit after Maspro Boys pulled out.

On Sunday Mark Marshall and Ian Kelk won the day defeating Lisa Rosberg and Al Stuckey. In the other game Michael Collins and Michael Coe defeated Trent Bendall and Max Johnson.

In a Semi Final for the Major Pairs Trevor Thorpe and Trent Bendall lead the way for the first half of the game but Grant and Brayden Davis caught them on the twelfth end tying eleven all and went on to win twenty-five to thirteen.

The Zone Singles Titles were held over the weekend, Marilyn Seton, Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson played in Condo, Pauline Dimos played in Cowra, Laurie Thompson played in Forbes and Grant Davis and Darren Seton played in Parkes. Grant went down twenty-one to seventeen in his first game against Mark Dwyer from Parkes and won his second against Paul Lewin from Parkes Railway twenty-one to sixteen.

Darren defeated Jake Brown from Parkes twenty-one to fifteen in the first round then was defeated by Cooper Fliedner from Manildra twenty-one to five. Laurie got through round one by forfeit and was beaten in round three by Alec Bateson of Parkes twenty-one to fifteen.

Wednesday afternoon bowls, 2pm start names in by 1:30, $10 to enter and the chance to win a chook, and, with the onset of the warmer weather,

On Sunday morning the Meat Run is run with the winners taking home a $30 voucher from Condo Quality Meats, names in by 9:30 for a 10am start, $15 to enter.

All are welcome.

Contributed.