Grand Champion Bull

Hollywood V 4 Victory V66 was named the Grand Champion Bull. The bull is owned by Lyn and Ian Frecklington Hollywood Angus. • BELOW: Hollywood V 4 Victory V66, Jackson Tucker, Lyn Frecklington and Judge Jack Smyth. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Show Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/09/2026By

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